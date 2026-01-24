A shortage of road salt is forcing changes to winter maintenance in the Municipality of Lakeshore, even as Essex County says its own operations remain unaffected - at least for now.

In a statement issued Friday evening, Lakeshore said limited salt supplies mean crews will focus applications on priority roads and areas prone to ice buildup.

Other streets, along with trails, sidewalks and parking lots, may be left snow-covered during some weather events.

Municipal staff say they are exploring alternatives, including sand and are working with contractors responsible for maintaining trails and facility parking lots.

While Lakeshore is in contact with its local supplier to purchase additional salt, officials warn sales are currently limited and existing supplies may not be enough to sustain typical winter operations.

The municipality started the season with about 4,500 tonnes of salt — usually enough for an average winter — but early and persistent snowfall has driven usage higher than normal.

Residents and business owners are being asked to use extra caution and drive to conditions, particularly with more snow in the forecast.

At the county level, the message is more measured.

The County of Essex says its salt inventory is also declining, with current levels estimated at below 25 per cent capacity.

However, county officials say service levels have not been affected.

According to county maintenance and operations manager Jeremy Kreuger, the mine supplying salt to the region has implemented rationing measures, but Essex County continues to receive a limited number of deliveries each day.

The county also maintains a reserve supply of sand-salt mix as a contingency, though it has not yet been required.

The update reflects broader pressure on winter road maintenance across Ontario following a harsh start to the season.

Municipalities have been forced to stretch supplies after heavy snowfall arrived earlier than usual, driving salt use well above historical averages.

While Windsor and some surrounding communities have previously reported stable access to salt due to proximity to local supply, officials across the region have acknowledged the need to conserve where possible.

For drivers, the takeaway is simple: even if plowing and salting continue, road conditions may vary more than usual this winter.

Officials in Lakeshore are urging motorists to slow down, leave extra space between vehicles and adjust driving habits as weather and supply challenges continue to shape winter operations.

