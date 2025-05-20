A Windsor city councillor wants the city to follow through with the Sandpoint Beach master plan sooner rather than later.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani represents the area and is calling on the city to close the current Sandpoint Beach and shift the beach to the east.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Marignani says it's an extremely difficult time after hearing about another drowning at the beach.

"It's a time where we have to really think of what's important and really prioritize first and for most safety on our waterways," says Marignani.

As AM800 news reported, the body of a 15-year-old swimmer was recovered in waters near Sandpoint Beach Monday afternoon.

The body of the boy was found by an OPP dive team in the area he went missing Sunday afternoon.

Marignani says swimming at the current beach location shouldn't be allowed.

"The Sandpoint Beach area of that park needs to be followed with the master plan, needs to be closed and the beach needs to be shifted further eastward away from the dangerous currents and the problem area that just keeps on popping up over and over again," says Marignani.

He says the master plan need to prioritized in the city budget for the safety reasons.

"It's just something that is past its time," he says. "It needs to be prioritized in our budget and that's really the emphasis at this point on my part as the councillor of the area is to get that project moving quicker, sooner than later."

Marignani says the water is calmer further east of the current beach.

"There shouldn't be swimming in that area in the part that everyone knows as Sandpoint Beach," says Marignani. "If you want to swim, there's areas to the east of it."

The proposed master plan calls for the relocation of the beach east to steer clear of a steep drop-off and strong currents at the western edge, where the Detroit River meets Lake St. Clair.

Earlier this year, city council asked for more information before voting on whether or not to approve a master plan that calls for the relocation of Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.

Councillors deferred a vote as they wanted additional information on what future plans are in place for a piece of neighbouring land owned by the Windsor Port Authority.

The estimated price tag to move and revitalize the beach area is $15-million.