U.S. President Donald Trump announced the launching of tariffs against countries around the world Wednesday in what could be the largest single-day escalation of the United States’ trade war.

At a news conference on his so-called “Liberation Day,” Trump confirmed his government will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, effective at midnight Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Mark Carney paused his election campaign to call closed-door meetings with his U.S.-relations and security teams.

As Canadian politicians and industry experts warned of the impacts, Trump and those in his circle said they believe the move will restore America’s manufacturing heyday as companies retool their supply chains to avoid fees.

Here are the latest updates:

4:54 p.m. EDT: Trump announces baseline 10% tariff on all trading partners

Trump says the U.S. will impose a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all trading partners, in addition to higher tariffs on a series of individual countries and a 25 per cent levy “on all foreign-made automobiles” that will come into effect on midnight Wednesday.

Trump did not immediately say whether that auto tariff would grant any exemption for vehicles made in Canada, or elsewhere in North America.

But he pointed to high tariffs in South Korea and Japan as particular problems for the U.S.

Trump called the imposition of sweeping tariffs on foreign goods “our declaration of economic independence,” while decrying past trade policies that, he said, damaged the country.

The Associated Press

4:39 p.m. EST: Trump announces reciprocal tariff levels

This is the full list of reciprocal tariffs that Trump announced:

China: 34%

European Union: 20%

South Korea: 25%

India: 26%

Vietnam: 46%

Taiwan: 32%

Japan: 24%

Thailand: 36%

Switzerland: 31%

Indonesia: 32%

Malaysia: 24%

Cambodia: 49%

United Kingdom: 10%

South Africa: 30%

Brazil: 10%

Bangladesh: 37%

Singapore: 10%

Israel: 17%

Philippines: 17%

Chile: 10%

Australia: 10%

Pakistan: 29%

Turkey: 10%

Sri Lanka: 44%

Colombia: 10%

The Associated Press

4:31 p.m. EST: U.S. to charge ‘approximately half’ in reciprocal fees

“For nations that treat us badly,” Trump said, “We will charge them approximately half of what they are, and have been, charging us.”

The president is now holding a large placard listing tariffs his government will put in place against other countries.

The entire list is not visible. It’s unclear if Canada is included.

4:24 p.m. EDT: Trump confirms auto tariffs

Trump confirmed his government will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, effective at midnight.

Trump unveiled the auto tariffs last week.

Holding up a hefty report on “foreign trade barriers,” Trump claimed trading partners “stole our intellectual property … adopted unfair rules” and “created filthy pollution havens.”