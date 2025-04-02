Windsor Assembly Plant and feeder plants will be down for two weeks starting on Monday, April 7.

Unifor Local 444, which represents workers at the plant, posted to Facebook on Wednesday evening stating that Stellantis notified the union of the production pause.

The post also states that more changes to the schedule is expected in the coming weeks.

According to the union, the company says there are multiple factors at play, with the primary driver behind the decision being the announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump on tariffs Wednesday afternoon.

Trump announced that he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting Thursday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m.

The Facebook post goes on to say that the tariff announcement has created uncertainty across the entire auto industry, and that they understand the frustration this brings to employees and their families.

The Windsor Assembly Plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, parts for the Chrysler Grand Caravan, and builds the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.