Two local hockey clubs could soon be merging as one.

Members of Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) and Erie North Shore Minor Hockey (ENSMHA) have voted in favour of a merger.



AMHA voted 90.77 per cent in favour and ENSMHA voted 81.7 per cent in favour.



AMHA president Wes Ewer says they've been looking into a merger for some time now and there's been some deterioration in his association's competitiveness.



"So we were looking for not just someone to bolster the competiveness of our association, we were looking for a partner. Someone that we can work with. Someone that sees the game and the development of the players the same way we do."



ENSMHA president Gary Toupin says this will be a great partnership.



"When you look at [AMHA's] registration numbers and you look at our registration numbers, it's completely complimentary. Where we're really strong, they've been struggling and where we're struggling, they're really strong."



Toupin says the merger will allow for team expansions.



"We're going to be able to offer major teams, minor teams. We're also going to be able to offer a second entry team at U11, U12, U15, U18. Something Erie hasn't done for years."



The two boards will now work together on an application to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) for amalgamation of the two centres.



The application will be submitted in the fall for OMHA consideration.



If approved, the merger would come into effect for the start of the 2025/26 season.

