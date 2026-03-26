The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) says more than 2,800 people took part in this year’s 2026-27 Budget Consultation Survey , an increase of 1,000 from last year.

Parents made up more than 90 per cent of all respondents.

WECDSB chair Lisa Soulliere said respondents made their priorities known, including strong support for more faith retreats for students and staff.

"They would like to see more enhanced programming for students with special education needs, and more enhanced student supports when it comes to mental health resources," she said.

"Also looking for things like additional health for students when it comes to math, and and additional digital tools for math as well."

The survey also included overwhelming support, more than 70 per cent, to continue expanding the board’s skilled trades and technological programs.

Soulliere said they’ve recently reopened a former school site in Leamington near Cardinal Carter and expanded their skilled-trades programming there, and they’ve also added new programs at various high schools.

"We do hope to continue to increase, but, we're doing it slowly to ensure that we have good uptake in the programs that we offer, and to ensure that it's not a budget strain as well," she said.

Soulliere said balancing these priorities will be difficult in what she expects to be a challenging budget year.

A report presented to the board on Tuesday night said elementary enrolment is expected to fall by about 280 students, which means less grant funding.

"That decrease in funding, in part at least, will be offset by a decrease in the number of classroom teachers and other expenses that are directly related to student population numbers," said Soulliere.

The survey results will help shape the board’s draft budget, which comes forward on June 9, with final approval expected June 16.