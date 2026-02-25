Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School has officially opened a new satellite campus inside the old Queen of Peace school building in Leamington.

The elementary school closed back in 2016, but it’s now home to two hands-on high school programs:

A hairstyling and aesthetics program that started in September 2025

A new Electrical Academy that launched on February 2, 2026

John Ulicny, executive superintendent with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB), told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that this would not have been possible without the support of the province and board.

"Being able to afford an opportunity for students in the south shore, and in Leamington, to participate in disciplines that they didn't have access to prior to this school year," he said.

Ulicny said they're continuing to provide viable programming opportunities for students that addresses the skilled trades shortage.

"75 per cent of our secondary students that we have right now are taking a tech class," he said.

"To put that into perspective, that's over 6,300 students taking a tech class this year across Windsor and Essex County."

Ulicny said the academy programs are run using a three-pronged approach with the Specialist High Skills Major program, dual-credit programs, and then the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program.

"We combine all those three things together and provide cooperative education and exponential learning opportunities for the students so that they get that educational background and they get the work experience while they're still in high school," he said.