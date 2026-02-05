Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) begun its planning process for building the 2026-27 budget.

The board must pass a balanced budget by the end of June, and the process includes forecasting student enrolment, estimating provincial funding, and deciding staffing and program spending.

WECDSB chair Lisa Soulliere said the first step in the process in the online public survey that is open through the end of the month.

"[It's] extremely important for us to hear what people are prioritizing, what they see as something that the board should look at for funding or prioritizing in our budget," she said.

She said preparing the budget is a yearly challenge.

"Certainly money is tight. We could spend any amount of money the minister of education would want to give us for education. Sky's the limit. We could offer so many programs with whatever we were offered," Soulliere said.

"Of course the ministry tries to keep us realistic."

In a report covering the first three months of the school year, the Catholic board said it was on track financially, in the early budget update.

The board has received about 28 per cent of its revenue and spent almost 25 per cent of its budget, which is right on track.

Officials say enrolment is higher than expected, up by 570 students, bringing in more provincial funding, but also requiring more staff.

The board is projecting a $1.1-million surplus by year-end, however, Soulliere said if the region continues to receive significant snow, it could have negative impacts on their budget.

"We would have to manage our properties as far as snow plowing and removing of snow. So that costs us, I think, $100,000 every time we have a snow event," she said.

A draft 2026-27 budget goes to trustees June 9, with final approval expected June 16.