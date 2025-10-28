Mike Seguin has been sworn in as LaSalle's newest councillor.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the beginning of Tuesday night's council meeting.

A byelection was held online over a 10 day period between Oct. 10-20, and Seguin was declared the winner after he received 1,197 votes of the 3,402 ballots cast.

The seat was previously left vacant following the passing of councillor Sue Desjarlais in April.

Mayor Crystal Meloche welcomed Seguin and thanked the candidates who ran in the byelection for putting their name forward.

"Offering yourself for public service takes time, effort, and courage. We think your engagement in local democracy strengthens our community and so we really want to thank each of you for putting your name forward," Meloche said.

Seguin will serve on council for about a year before Ontario holds municipal elections in Oct. 2026.