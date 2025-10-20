Voters in LaSalle have tabbed Mike Seguin as the town's newest councillor.

Seguin received 1,197 votes, according to the unofficial results released by the town.

Online voting for the fall byelection closed at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Seguin is a former superintendent for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Prior to the election, Seguin outlined fiscal prudence and increased active living activities as some of his top priorities.

Earlier this year, council voted in favour of a byelection to fill the seat vacated after councillor Sue Desjarlais passed away in April .

The online election was disrupted due to a Canada Post strike that meant voters had to pick up their Voter Information Letter (VIL) in person.

PINs contained in each letter were required to cast an online ballot.

Seguin will serve on council for about a year before Ontario holds municipal elections in Oct. 2026.

The town is expecting to hold the swearing-in for the newest councillor on Oct. 28.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian