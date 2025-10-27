Residents in Windsor's Ward 2 will head to the polls Monday in a byelection to replace former city councillor Fabio Costante.

Costante resigned at the beginning of the summer , announcing he had been hired as the new chief executive officer of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

City council voted in favour in July to hold the byelection, costing between an estimated $150,000 and $200,000 .

15 candidates are seeking the vacant seat.

Advanced voting took place over two days on Oct. 17-18.

Voting on Monday Oct. 27 will take place across seven locations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting Place Room Address Sandwich Teen Action Group Gym 3735 King Street Mackenzie Hall Court Auditorium 3277 Sandwich Street Canterbury College Great Room 2500 University Avenue West Campbell Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1821 Wyandotte Street West University Community Church Sanctuary 2320 Wyandotte Street West Life After 50 Gym 635 McEwan Avenue Malden Park Visitors Centre Community Room 4200 Malden Road



City Clerk Steve Vlachodimos said due to the uncertainty surrounding Canada Post, officials have introduced voting at any polling station in the ward.

"If you are a resident, or tenant of land in Ward 2, Canadian citizen, and 18 years of age or older on election day, you can choose one of those seven locations, which can be found on our website, WindsorElections.ca , and you can go and cast your vote," said Vlachodimos.

Vlachodimos said anyone in line once polls close at 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote.

"Once that's complete we will then have the tabulators brought back to election headquarters here at city hall and we will then break the seal, upload the results, you can view the results being tabulated in real time online at WindsorElections.ca ," he said. "We'll have the unofficial results Monday evening, and we hope to have the official results later in the week.

Vlachodimos said eligible voters may ride Transit Windsor for free on election day.

"Just inform the bus driver that you are on your way to and from voting, and you will have free transit," Vlachodimos said.

Vlachodimos said the city is aiming to have the winning candidate sworn in before the next council meeting on Nov. 10.

The city said voter notification cards were not issued for the byelection, so one is not needed to cast a ballot. Electors are required to bring acceptable identification .

The next municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2026.