Residents in ward 2 will make their way to the polls later this year.

On Monday, Windsor City Council declared the seat vacant, and voted in favour to hold a byelection to fill the vacant seat.

This decision comes after former ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante resigned on June 22.

Two options were presented to council, with one option for council to appoint someone to the role, and the second option was to hold a byelection.

Now that council has approved the byelection, nominations will be accepted starting July 21 until September 12 at 2 p.m.

Residents will head to the polls on October 27.

Ward 2 resident Caroline Taylor was a delegate at the meeting and says she's in favour of the byelection.

"I believe the only way a credible ward 2 councillor can be found is through a democratic election process. Speaking as a ward 2 resident, I do not want Windsor City Council determining who will speak for me and my neighbourhood."

Sam Romano is a ward 2 resident, and was the runner up in the ward in the 2022 election. Romano told council if they chose appointment that he would interested.

"I'm available, I'm retired, I can jump into it right away. There's no reason to wait until the end of October because come October by the time they swear you in, you're looking at the end of December before you could even be a functioning councillor."

Romano says he will run in the byelection as well.

"We'll see who else is running. I mean they've gone to John Elliott, or Brian Masse, they are not interested from what I understand. So yeah, I'll put my name in again."

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani says the byelection is the right way to go.

"Whoever takes this position, you start off with 10 to 15 calls a day, and you have to have the passion to answer those calls, and find solutions for your residents. So, I'm 100 per cent for the byelection."

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says democracy is important.

"So when comes to accountability, $150,000 is a small price to pay to ensure the people of ward 2 have that accountability in the resident they choose to make those decisions."

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak was the only councillor opposed to a byelection. He says the next election is very soon.

"I really think a public notice in advertising process where people could apply to city council, apply to administration, we could vet those applications and those notices, and look at their resumes and determine that we could do that for one year."

All members of council, other than councillor Kaschak, voted in favour of the byelection. Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie was absent.

According to the city, the cost of a byelection is between $150,000 and $200,000.

The next municipal election is scheduled for October 26, 2026.