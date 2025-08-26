A 38-year-old man wanted in a hate motivated graffiti investigation has turned himself in to Windsor police.

According to the police service, Steven Pargelen attended police headquarters Monday morning and turned himself in.

Pargelen was identified as a suspect in a hate motivated graffiti investigation after a number of electrical boxes and garbage cans were defaced with derogatory language targeting racial and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Police say the incident took place on August 10 on Ottawa Street.

He's facing charges of mischief and two counts of public incitement of hatred.