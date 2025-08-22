An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a hate motivated graffiti investigation in Windsor.

On August 10th, officers responded to Ottawa Street and found a number of electrical boxes and garbage cans defaced with derogatory language targeting racial and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

The Major Crimes Unit has identified the suspect as 38-year old Steven Pargelen who's wanted on charges of public incitement of hatred (x2) and mischief under $5,000.

Pargelen is described as a white male, 6’3” tall, with a heavy build, long brown hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.