A suspect is being sought by Windsor police for hate-motivated graffiti.

According to police, officers were called to Ottawa Street on August 10 for a report of hate-motivated graffiti along the street.

Police say multiple electrical boxes and garbage cans were found defaced with derogatory language targeting both racial and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage showing the suspect.

He's described as white, with long dark hair and a full beard. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing multi-coloured T-shirt, red shorts, black shoes, and grey socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.