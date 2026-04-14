The Windsor Spitfires are looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead tonight.

The Spits are in Flint for Game 3 of the OHL Western Conference semi-final.

Windsor took a 2-0 series lead on Sunday after rallying in the third period to beat the Firebirds 6-5.

Defenceman Conor Walton scored the game winner with one minute left in the third.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

He says the Spits are ready.

"All the boys got a good night's sleep and are looking forward to win Game 3," he says.

Walton says the Spits need to stick to their game in Game 3.

"We've been good so far, not turning the puck over too much," says Walton.

He says goalie Joey Costanzo has been playing great.

"A couple of huge saves in the late stages of the game," he says. "Two on 0 stop was my favourite."

It's a 7 p.m. puck drop for tonight's game.

All the action can be heard on AM800 starting at 6:45 p.m. with a pre-game show with Steve Bell.

Game 4 is set for Thursday night.