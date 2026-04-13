The Windsor Spitfires scored three unanswered goals in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit to beat the Flint Firebirds 6-5 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.
Connor Walton's goal was the game-winner with one minute left in regulation.
Caden Harvey scored twice for Windsor, while Anthony Cristoforo had three assists.
The Spits now lead the best-of-7 OHL Western Conference semifinal series, 2-0 with Game 3 in Michigan Tuesday night.
The @SpitsHockey win an absolute thriller!#WSRvsFLNT | #OHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7yRFMwgsFG— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 12, 2026