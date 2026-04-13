The Windsor Spitfires scored three unanswered goals in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit to beat the Flint Firebirds 6-5 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Connor Walton's goal was the game-winner with one minute left in regulation.

Caden Harvey scored twice for Windsor, while Anthony Cristoforo had three assists.

The Spits now lead the best-of-7 OHL Western Conference semifinal series, 2-0 with Game 3 in Michigan Tuesday night.