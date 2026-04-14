The Windsor Spitfires will look to keep the wins rolling in Flint tonight.

The Western Conference semi-final series has now shifted to Flint, Michigan, after the Spitfires claimed victory on Games 1 and 2 at home.

Windsor beat the Firebirds 4-2 on Friday night.

The Spits were trailing in the second period 5-3 during Sunday afternoon's game, but managed to score three goals in the third period to skate away with two wins.

Windsor has yet to lose a game since the playoffs began - sweeping the Guelph Storm in Round 1.

Spits goalie Joey Costanzo has been announced as a finalist for the Jim Rutherford Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Goaltender of the Year. During the year, Costanzo registered a Spitfires franchise record 2.16 goals-against average.

He has 32 wins on the season, including four shutouts.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Flint.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.