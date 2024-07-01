Visitation for a Harrow mother and her two children who were found deceased in a home will take place on Monday.

Funeral arragements for Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, state that visitation will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police located their bodies in a home on County Road 13 in Harrow on June 20th after being called for a wellness check.

Those identified include 42-year old Steven Walsh, 41-year old Carly Walsh, 13-year old Madison Walsh and 8-year old Hunter Walsh.

A service will follow on Tuesday at Families First Funeral Home in South Windsor, beginning at 11 a.m.

The obituary states that becoming a mother was the greatest joy of Carly's life and that her two children Madison and Hunter were her everything.

According to the obituary, it also states that Madison was a budding entrepreneur, and was an avid skater. And Hunter is described as a busy little guy with a huge smile who loved playing outside.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remains under investigation.