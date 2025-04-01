A University of Windsor political science professor believes the removal of a local Conservative candidate plays well into the hands of federal party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Lydia Miljan told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that she believes the quick decision to remove Mark McKenzie was the right decision and in stark contrast to Liberal leader Mark Carney's decision to stand by Markham-Unionville Liberal Paul Chiang.

"It plays well into their hands because they can say, unlike the Liberals, when we are alerted to misstatements by candidates, we are quick to say they are no longer acceptable to us," she says. "Whereas Mr. Carney not only allowed it, he was kind of condescending, a teachable moment. We're not sure who he was trying to instruct."

Chiang announced late Monday night that he's stepping aside to limit distractions for his party, days after comments surfaced that he made three months ago to a Chinese-language newspaper that everyone at the news conference could claim a bounty on Conservative candidate Joe Tay if they turned him in.

Tay is one of six activists targeted for arrest by Hong Kong police.

McKenzie, who serves as the Ward 4 Windsor city councillor, was removed as the Conservative candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore Tuesday morning for remarks he made in a now-defunct comedy podcast called the "Mark and Chris Podcast."

McKenzie joked on the podcast that former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should receive the death penalty.

The episode of the "Mark and Chris Podcast" was released at the end of the Freedom Convoy in February 2022 that took over downtown Ottawa for three weeks amid political division over pandemic restrictions and mandates.

"The comments are clearly unacceptable. Mr. McKenzie will not be the Conservative candidate," a Conservative campaign spokesperson told CTV News in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Miljan says once the Liberals learned of the statements, Mark Carney should have asked Chiang to withdraw right away like the Conservatives did with McKenzie.

"Either the Liberals are being arrogant thinking they've got this in the bag or Carney really doesn't understand politics," she says. "The number one rule is you do not let something become, even though it's a one-day story, you do not let something become a three-day story. You do not want your candidate, any candidate, to overshoot the national message."

McKenzie told AM800's Mike and Meg that he's disappointed with the party's decision and that he disclosed the podcast to the party, which appointed him the candidate for the riding on March 24.

He says the clip also came out during the 2022 municipal election.

Miljan says there's always going to be scandals and candidates dropping out, but where it matters is if it becomes an issue about the leaders.

"Really what seems to be the ballot box question is leadership, so in that respect it could have an impact because this is now starting to ask the question about Carney's leadership and Poilievre's leadership and who has not just the credentials but who has the judgment," she says.

The federal election is set for Monday, April 28.