The Conservative candidate running in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore has been dumped by the party for comments made on a 2022 podcast about public hangings.

Mark McKenzie — the Ward 4 city councillor — joked on the podcast that former prime minister Justin Trudeau should receive the death penalty.

The episode of the "Mark and Chris Podcast" was released at the end of the Freedom Convoy in February 2022 that took over downtown Ottawa for three weeks amid political division over pandemic restrictions and mandates.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, McKenzie says he's disappointed with the party's decision and he's hoping the party changes its mind.

"I did disclose the podcast to the party as well," says McKenzie. "I said look I was on the radio for 20-years, I had a podcast, I can't give you guys all the audio because there'd be 100 or 200 gigs worth of audio files that you guys would have to go through but all of this was disclosed."

He says the clip also came out during the municipal election.

"This leaked out from someone who ran against me during the council run as well and it kind of got brushed under the rug," he says. "Some people did bring it up at the doors and once I explained it, they're like "oh yeah, I do agree, we do need harsher penalties for child predators and serial killers and people like that."

McKenzie says he doesn't think this will affect his remaining term on city council.

"I got a year and a half left on city council and I plan to still be an amazing city councillor and continue in that role," says McKenzie. "Again hopefully the Conservative Party changes their mind because we're hearing a lot of good things at the door and I honestly think we were going to win this election in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore."

McKenzie was elected to city council in 2022.

He was named the Conservative candidate in the riding on Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore on Sunday, March 23.

This past weekend he officially launched his campaign in the riding.

The Conservatives have yet to announce who will replace McKenzie.