The Conservative Party of Canada has tapped a Windsor city councillor to run in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

First-term councillor Mark McKenzie says he's honoured to be the Conservative candidate and is ready to fight for the community, its values and a better future.

He's facing Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk, the N-D-P's Alex Ilijoski and Nick Babick of the People's Party of Canada.