The University of Windsor has met with the union representing workers impacted by the closure of University Players.

As part of the stipulations of the collective agreement, the university met with officials from the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1393 on July 30 to identify alternative opportunities and support mechanisms for those impacted by the closure.

On June 18, the university announced job cuts as part of a restructuring of two campus service areas to address a budget shortfall, which included ceasing operations of University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art.

Six positions are being impacted by the closure of University Players, including set and costume designers, a production staff member, a carpenter, and a scene painter, as the university works to find savings in order to maintain a balanced budget.

Kristen Siapas, Acting President for CUPE Local 1393, says during the layoff process the union usually has the opportunity to present alternatives to the layoff.

"We didn't have the opportunity to present those alternatives, so we did bring the university back to the table. We have now had the opportunity to present several different alternatives to the layoffs - which we believe will still allow the university to achieve their goals with regard to budgetary realignment, and still preserve University Players, and preserve those staff positions."



She says they believe they've provided alternatives that the university may accept.



"They're dealing with lots of different pressures, lots of different considerations, so we're just waiting for the university's response on this. And we're very hopeful that we'll be able to find a solution. According to the collective agreement we get this opportunity to have this conversation, but it is non-binding. And so the alternatives that we present may not be accepted by the university, and we understand there's still that risk."



Siapas says the community support has been wonderful.



"It's clear that University Players has made a huge impact in this community, and continues to make a huge impact in this community. And I know for the staff that's been affected, to see the outpouring of love, and support, and the community rallying together to call for the reinstatement of University Players, it's just been a wonderful support to them."

Siapas says it's now up to the university if they would like to meet further.

The university had been working to find $5.6-million in savings in order to maintain a balanced budget, citing significant external pressures on budgets from ongoing domestic tuition freezes, provincial policy and funding impacts, competitive forces, and fluctuating enrolment.

In mid-July a number of unions at the University of Windsor sent a letter to the Board of Governors regarding cuts.

The letter stated that the decision to close critical services - such as University Players - may impact the schools reputation.