The president of CUPE Local 1393 calls the cuts announced by the University of Windsor "a lack of respect that is quite disgusting."

Paul Fraser is upset over the decision by the university to cease operations of University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art, which produces six plays a year.

On Tuesday, the school announced ten jobs would be cut as it restructured two campus service areas as part of a "multi-year strategy to balance its base budget."

Six of the jobs involved those at the University Players, including set and costume designers, a production staff member, a carpenter, and a scene painter.

The university has been grappling with a $5.6 million budget shortfall, blaming the situation on significant external pressures on budgets from ongoing domestic tuition freezes, provincial policy and funding impacts, competitive forces, and fluctuating enrollment.

Fraser says University Players have already sold tickets for the upcoming season and are two months into setting up for it.

"They weren't even given the dignity of a final farewell—a last season to say it's been great," he says. "It's been 65 years, and it's a well-respected institution that's produced numerous actors that go into that industry. The lack of respect is quite disgusting."

Fraser calls the news is a hard pill to swallow given the hard work and dedication of the people who do those jobs.

"We're just coming out of COVID, and the theatre is one piece of the community that helps bring people together. That cultural aspect. We just lost a massive piece of culture for our area," he says.

Along with the University Players, the university announced the Entrepreneurship, Practice, and Innovation Centre will be reimagined to integrate and enhance our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.