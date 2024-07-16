A number of unions at the University of Windsor have sent a letter to the Board of Governors regarding cuts that may impact the schools reputation.



The letter, which was sent by the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1393 on behalf of the labour unions at the University, states that President Robert Gordon and his senior administrators are "unilaterally making cuts that are irreparably damaging the reputation and quality of education at the school."

The letter states that the decision to close critical services, such as University Players which was cut in mid-June, the EPI Centre, and the removal of the Special Constable Service from downtown buildings, jeopardizes how students will select which university they attend - and that the University of Windsor may not be their first-choice school.

The union leaders have stated that they are open to discussions with the University and the Board of Governors regarding these cuts.

Paul Fraser, President of the CUPE Local 1393, says they want the issue sorted out.

"We're trying to, if we can't get any traction with the union with administration, let's go to the Board of Governors - that's who Robert Gordon has to report to, so that's what we're basically calling them out. It wasn't just the University Players, it's the safety of the campus downtown."



He says he believes students who were planning to attend for the University Players - the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art - will decline their offers.



"I suspect there's going to be a huge number of people who are going to turn down their offer to come to the University of Windsor to go to the School of Dramatic Art. There's never been any discussion on how to keep the University Players even afloat, they just decided to close it. There could've been other steps other than just a complete closure, but they've never been discussed."



Fraser says they want to meet for a conversation with the Board.



"We're sending a letter, and hopefully something comes of that. I know they're not supposed to be meeting until I think October, but hopefully they'll be able to organize something, and they'll be able to sit with us. We'd love to have a conversation, we're always open to conversation."

Other unions that were listed standing in solidarity on the issue includes the Windsor University Faculty Association, Unifor Local 2458, Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1001, and Unifor Local 444 Campus Community Police.

AM800 News has reached out to the University of Windsor for comment.