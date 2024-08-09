It's the final curtain for University Players.

University of Windsor officials confirmed to AM800 News on Thursday that a last ditch effort by the union to save University Players has failed .



On June 18, the university announced job cuts as part of a restructuring of two campus service areas to address a budget shortfall , which included ceasing operations of University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art.



CUPE Local 1393 met with university officials on July 30 as part of the stipulations of the collective agreement , to identify alternative opportunities and support mechanisms for those impacted by the closure.



The university said in a statement to AM800 News that it still planned to go ahead to ahead with the cuts.



"A thorough evaluation of alternatives proposed by University Players employees found that none would achieve the required savings, and all would still result in significant financial losses," said the university.

"This decision allows the University to prioritize academic programs and focus on ensuring new and innovative experiential learning opportunities for students."



Six positions will be impacted by the closure of University Players, including set and costume designers, a production staff member, a carpenter, and a scene painter.

