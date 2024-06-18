The University of Windsor has announced job cuts as part of a restructuring of two campus service areas to address a budget shortfall.

A release issued Tuesday by the university calls the move "part of a multi-year strategy to balance its base budget."

The statement says, "University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art, will cease operations, and the Entrepreneurship, Practice, and Innovation Centre will be reimagined to integrate and enhance our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Ensuring continuity and innovating new approaches to enrich the student experience and strengthen community partnerships will be priorities as these efforts move forward."

A total of 10 bargaining unit employees impacted by the decisions were notified Tuesday of their rights under their respective collective agreements.

The university had been working to find $5.6 million in savings in order to maintain a balanced budget, citing significant external pressures on budgets from ongoing domestic tuition freezes, provincial policy and funding impacts, competitive forces, and fluctuating enrollment.