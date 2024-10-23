A decision to not hear a notice of motion during the University of Windsor Board of Governors meeting was upheld on Tuesday.

The motion - which looked to pause implementation and review agreements that were made between the university and the pro-Palestinian group - was not heard following an in-camera session that lasted nearly an hour and a half.

Board member Daniel Ableser was the one who brought forward the motion during the previous meeting, and was informed last week that the motion wouldn't be heard due to a legal review.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Ableser raised a point of order for the motion being stripped from the agenda, and challenged the decision made by the board chair. The board then moved into an in-camera session strictly for legal advice regarding the motion - not to converse about the motion itself.

Following the in-camera meeting it was stated that the decision to not hear the motion was upheld.

Ableser says he respects the decision of the board.

"We have it out leading in, we make our pitch, and then ultimately I have to respect the decision of the board, and really that's the end of my job in the process. And then the community can comment from here, but my job in the process - I brought it forward, it was ultimately ruled out of order, and that decision was sustained by the board."

He says at this point he has no further plans.

"There's been a decision that's been made as to whether or not my motion was proper. I guess I'll digest that and see if there is other direction that the board could give, but ultimately I think that the board has made its decision, and that's where we are."

Ableser says he needs to digest the boards decision.

"I think at the board table I think this is the end. Ultimately, we're governed by the province, the province can have its say if they don't like what we did. There may be other community avenues, but I think from the board's involvement, I mean there's been an action taken, my motion was found to be out of order, and I think that's kind of the end of the day at the board table."

In mid-July, the University, the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) and students involved in the encampment signed the agreements which has components such as enhanced anti-racism initiatives, support for students, responsible investing by the University, and for the University to disclose direct and indirect public funding.

The pro-Palestinian movement called "The Liberation Zone" first set up the encampment zone at the university on May 9 in protest over Israeli military action in Gaza.