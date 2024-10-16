The University of Windsor board of governors will not hear a motion aimed at revisiting agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters that ended an encampment protest on part of the campus.

"A legal review has determined that the subject matter of the motion is outside the Board of Governors' authority, and therefore, the motion will not be brought forward to the Board," said a statement by the University of Windsor to AM800 News.

Board member Daniel Ableser had issued a notice of motion request ahead of the board's Oct. 22 meeting, urging a pause on the implementation of deals, but he has now been informed that his motion will not be heard.

In a statement to AM800 News, Ableser said, "I would refer you to the University and/or Board Chair for comment. With that said, I can advise as follows: The University has told me that my motion is outside of the Board of Governor's authority. I have sought clarification and the basis for that opinion but have not received it. Section 5 of the University of Windsor Act of 1962, as amended by s.1 of the University of Windsor Act of 1968, states as follows: "The management and control of the University shall be vested in a non-denominational board of governors...." S.21 of the 1962 Act states: "Except in such matters as are assigned by this Act to the Senate and the boards of federated and affiliated colleges, the government, conduct, management, and control of the University and its property, revenues, business, and affairs are vested in the Board, and the Board has all the powers necessary or convenient to perform its duties and achieve the objects and purposes of the University...". Accordingly, even if University administration had authority to enter into the encampment agreements, which some have questioned, I am quite interested to hear how the Board of Governors does not have authority pursuant to its statutory mandate to give any direction regarding the conduct, management, and control of the University's business and affairs."

The deals, reached in July following a nine-week protest, are between the university, the Windsor Liberation Zone Team, and the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance.

The agreements, made without board approval, include commitments to partially disclose the university's investments and offer increased support for students affected by the conflict in Gaza and the ongoing military campaign between Israel and Hamas.

Tensions surrounding the deals have resulted in a loss of financial support for the university, with several alumni, including members of the Jewish community, withholding donations.

Ableser's motion called for a pause on all elements of the pair of deals, with the university administration reporting back to the board at its meeting in November with recommendations on how to address the situation.

He wanted the board to revisit the deals as he believes they have negatively impacted the university's reputation and fractured its relationship with parts of the community.

