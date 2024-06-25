Transit Windsor is reporting heavy use of the free shuttle bus to Monday's annual fireworks along Windsor's riverfront.

Zehrs sponsored a free shuttle bus service from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off point near Windsor City Hall.

Transit Windsor reports that this year's event marked a significant increase, with fireworks shuttle ridership soaring by 82 percent compared to the previous year.

The shuttle service transported 6,200 attendees between Devonshire Mall and the riverfront, operating 110 trips and utilizing 27 buses throughout the evening.

Overall, free city service usage rose by 90 percent as the city bus service was free between 6 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.