It's a proud day for workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The Windsor-made Dodge Charger has been named North American Car of the Year at the Detroit Auto Show.

The award-winning vehicle is built at the assembly plant.

Unifor Local 444 represents workers at the plant and local president James Stewart says winning the award is 'fantastic news' for the plant and the community.

"It's a real testament, I think, to the members of the Windsor Assembly Plant and Stellantis," says Stewart. "They really produced a great car. This car is built with Canadian parts and American parts; there's a lot of input. This is what happens when you collaborate, and it's a great testament, I think, to North America. The competition were two good cars, two other good cars, but this really came to the top, and I think it's important you recognize what this means to our community and auto industry."

?? Big news from Detroit — the Windsor-built Dodge Charger has been named Car of the Year!



This award belongs to our Local 444 members whose skill, pride, and hard work build world-class vehicles every day at the Windsor Assembly Plant.



Built right. Built strong. Built Windsor pic.twitter.com/8I09nrilik — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) January 14, 2026

He says the vehicle is getting rave reviews from car enthusiasts.

"I had hoped that it would be nominated when it was nominated; I thought that was great news, and I knew we'd be in the running," he says. "Once you get in the car, once you drive it, once you feel the car while you have it on the road, I had very little doubt that we can win this award, and the fact that it came true is an amazing testament."

The Charger has already been named the 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year.

It has also earned Car of the Year from TopGear.com U.S., Vehicle of the Year from The Detroit News, and awards for Best Engines and Best Interiors.

The Charger was up against the Honda Prelude and the Nissan Sentra.