The Windsor-made Dodge Charger has been named North American Car of the Year at the Detroit Auto Show.

The Charger beat out the Honda Prelude and the Nissan Sentra.

Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Matt McAlear was on hand Wednesday morning at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit to accept the prestigious award.

"The entire team is so gracious to accept this award," says McAlear. "Thank you to the entire jury, made up of so many of a broad background that truly makes this thing special. Without you we wouldn't be able to get our message out there."

He says the Charger nameplate is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

"This is the eighth-generation Charger, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year as a nameplate, and as we say, it's not about revolution; it's about evolution and truly redefining what performance stands for," he says.

While accepting the award, McAlear thanked the teams in Michigan and Windsor.

"Thank you to the entire team back in Auburn Hills, the engineering team, the brand teams, the design teams, and the manufacturing team across the river in Windsor," says McAlear. "We're excited to get the word out and start selling these, and thank you to our dealer body for your support, and it's going to be a great year for Charger, thank you."

The new Dodge Charger has swept several major awards over the past few weeks, including the 2026 Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News Car of the Year, along with TopGear.com Vehicle of the Year.

The Ford Maverick Lobo won the North American Truck of the Year, and the Hyundai Palisade won the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.