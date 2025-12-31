The Windsor-built Dodge Charger has racked up another big honor.

It has been named the 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year.

The lineup includes the SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack and the electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack, offering up to 670 horsepower in EV form and 550 horsepower in gas models. All versions come with all-wheel drive and two- or four-door options.

"The American muscle car lives, evolving into something new and marvelous in the new Dodge Charger," wrote Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press auto critic.

"You want the home-charging convenience and surging, implacable acceleration of a 670-horsepower electric vehicle? The Charger Daytona's got you. You prefer the shake and rumble of a brawny 550-horsepower gasoline engine? The Charger has you covered, too."

The Charger has also earned Car of the Year from TopGear.com U.S., Vehicle of the Year from The Detroit News , and Wards awards for Best Engines and Best Interiors.

It’s a finalist for the 2026 North American Car of the Year.

Winners of the 2026 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards will be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show on Jan. 14, 2026.