Windsor police have arrested two 19-year-old suspects related to a "deliberate" house fire in Amherstburg.

Officers responded to an active fire at a new-build house in the 200 block of Cowan Court shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 18. The Amherstburg Fire Department was called to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Police say it was the third time in 16 months that the property was the target of an arson attack.

No physical injuries were reported during the incident. However, police say the fire caused over $1 million in damages to the home and a neighbouring property.

Police say members of the Windsor Police Arson Unit launched an investigation and obtained footage of three suspects running from the property carrying gasoline jerry cans and fleeing in a black luxury SUV.

Investigators identified and issued arrest warrants for Tanveer Singh Brar, of Mississauga, and Jasdeep Seehra, of Brampton. Both men turned themselves in at Windsor Police headquarters on March 19.

Brar, 19, and Seehra, 19, have each been charged with:

Arson causing damage to property

Possession of incendiary materials

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence of arson

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.