The Windsor police Arson Unit has taken over the investigation of a fire in Amherstburg that AM800 reported over the weekend .

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an active fire at a vacant house in the 200 block of Cowan Court.

The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages to the building and a neighbouring property.

Police confirmed that it is the third time in 16 months that the property has been the target of an intentional fire.

In Sept. 2023, a deliberate fire caused nearly $4 million in damages to the home and a second property.

Another arson in Sept. 2024 resulted in an estimated $1.6 million in damages.

Investigators believe that a black luxury SUV, which was observed in the area around the time of the arson, may be linked to the incident.

Nearby residents are urged to review any surveillance or dashcam footage taken between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday for potential evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.