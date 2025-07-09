Those interested in becoming a councillor to fill a vacant seat in the Town of LaSalle can now apply.

A by-law to authorize a by-election be held was approved by council on Tuesday evening.

Council voted in favour at the end of May to hold a by-election to fill the seat left vacant following the passing of Sue Desjarlais on April 21.

Starting today, those looking to register as a candidate for the election can fill out an application in person at the LaSalle Civic Centre on Malden Road.

Those interested in filling the seat will have until 2 p.m. on September 5 to file to become a candidate. On September 8, a certified list of candidates will be released to the public.

Jennifer Astrologo, Director of Council Services and Clerk with the Town of LaSalle, says those interested can now apply.

"Individuals interested in registering to be a candidate for the by-election, and wishing to run for this vacant seat, are able to come into the Clerk's Department and submit their application package, their nomination package."

She says nominations must be submitted in person.

"Nominations are open until September 5th at 2 p.m. You need to be in the building by 2 p.m. on the 5th for us to accept your nomination."

Astrologo says voting will take place this fall.

"Voting will open October 10th at 10 a.m. and will through to October 20th at 8 p.m."

The by-election will be held using internet voting. This method of election was used to conduct the 2022 election and is the same method council selected for the 2026 election.

Electronic submissions for the vacant seat will not be accepted. More information on how to submit a nomination can be found on the Town of LaSalle website.

The cost of the by-election is expected to cost around $100,000.