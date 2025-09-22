Windsor drivers are once again on notice as two new red light cameras have been activated in the city.

The cameras at the intersections of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East, and Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line, became active shortly after midnight Monday.

This brings the number to 16 of the 20 red light cameras approved by city council to date .

The remaining four red-light camera locations are planned to be commissioned before the end of 2025.

Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak said he had been pushing for cameras at these intersections since the conversations began.

"It's a fast moving street, and at one time it was 80 kilometres there, and it's down to 70. It's just so much traffic going through there that I think we're going to get some good enforcement. People have got to remember, to get a red light camera ticket you've got to totally blow a red light. There's no yellow lights involved, this is serious stuff," Kaschak said.

The goals of red light cameras are to change driver behaviour, reduce angled collisions, and increase safety.

Kaschak said data shows that the strategy works.

"We've seen since we've installed red light cameras that collisions have actually gone down. Rear end collisions are not as much, and same with T-bone collisions, so I think it's a good proactive tool for traffic calming in the city moving forward," he said.

Kaschak called upon drivers to change their habits for safer roads.

"If everybody just builds in five minutes more to get to your destination, and five minutes more to get home, and go the speed limits, it's good for everybody. It's good for the driver, it's good for the pedestrian, it's good for the cyclists, everybody involved who is using the roadways," said Kaschak.

Red light cameras first became operational in Windsor in Jan. 2022.

Since then, a report to council in May showed that just over 5,000 tickets were issued in 2024 , and in 2023, over 6,100 red light camera tickets were issued.

Other intersections with red light cameras include Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive, Northwood Street and Dominion Boulevard, Central Avenue and Temple Drive, and Tecumseh Road East and Jefferson Boulevard.