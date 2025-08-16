Drivers will need to be more careful at four city intersections as new red light cameras are activated.

Four of the 10 new red light cameras approved by Windsor city council will officially begin live operation starting Monday, August 18, at 12:01 a.m.

The newly activated camera intersections include: Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive, Northwood Street and Dominion Boulevard, Central Avenue and Temple Drive, and Tecumseh Road East and Jefferson Boulevard.

The new cameras at six additional intersections will be commissioned over the next four to six weeks.

These 10 locations were announced earlier this year and were selected based on collision data provided by Windsor Police, and are installed to target areas where the data shows a high number of side-impact collisions.

The goals of red light cameras are to change driver behaviour, reduce angled collisions, and increase safety.

Ian Day, the city's senior manager of transportation, says once all 10 are installed there will be 20 city intersections with these cameras.

"These four were part of council's decision last year to add 10 more, so these four will be up and running again on Monday. And then six more to follow within the next four to six weeks."

His message to drivers is to be aware.

"We have shown that these red light cameras do lower injury accidents as a result of people running red lights. And just beware that they're out there, that even though they're only at 16 intersections so far, but please just take the care and control when you're driving everywhere in the city."

These cameras are part of a broader initiative to improve safety for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and all types of motorists.

The red light cameras capture an image of a vehicle that enters an intersection during a red light.

A report to city council in May 2025 showed that just over 5,000 tickets were issued in 2024 in the 10 intersections that are already equipped with red light cameras. In 2023, over 6,100 red light camera tickets were issued.

The first 10 red light cameras became operational in Windsor in January 2022.