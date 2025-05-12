A decrease in the number of red light cameras tickets issued to drivers in Windsor.

A report to city council on Monday from the Provincial Offences Program indicates 5,034 tickets were issued in 2024 in the intersections equipped with red light cameras.

In 2023, 6,141 red light camera tickets were issued.

Red light cameras, which capture an image of a vehicle that enters an intersection during a red light, first became operational in Windsor in January of 2022.

If a driver is caught running a red light under the program, a $325 ticket will be issued.

The goals of red light cameras are to change driver behaviour, reduce angled collisions, and increase safety.

Red light camera systems are in place at 10 intersections:

1. Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

2. Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

3. Howard Avenue at the E.C. Row eastbound off-ramp

4. University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

5. McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

6. Giles Boulevard at Ouellette Avenue

7. Seminole Street at Central Avenue

8. Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

9. Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

10. Eugenie Street East at McDougall Avenue

In early April, the city approved adding red light cameras to ten more intersections in the city.

New red light cameras will be installed in the following intersections:

1. Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East

2. Provincial Road at Walker Road

3. Lauzon Parkway at Forest Glade Drive

4. Central Avenue at North Service Road/Temple Drive

5. Northwood Street at Dominion Boulevard

6. Labelle Street at Dominion Boulevard

7. Tecumseh Road East at Pillette Road

8. Lauzon Line at Lauzon Parkway

9. Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue

10. Tecumseh Road East at Jefferson Boulevard

The locations were selected based on collision data provided by the Windsor Police Service and an examination by the city's vendor that installs the cameras, targeting areas where the data shows a high number of side-impact collisions.