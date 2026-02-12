TUMBLER RIDGE — A memorial of flowers, lights and stuffed animals grows in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., as the community grapples with the fallout of a mass shooting that killed nine people, mostly children, along with the 18-year-old shooter who police say took her own life.

Young children, teenagers, parents and grandparents huddled against the cold and the grief at a vigil the day after Tuesday's killing spree, with the mayor telling mourners, "It's OK to cry."

District of Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka says crying is not a sign of weakness, but one of strength, and the community needs to "stay strong."

He says Tumbler Ridge is "one big family," encouraging people to reach out and support each other, especially the families of those who died in the attack.

Krakowka says the community must support victims' families "forever," not only in the days and weeks to come.

The violence had started at a family home, where police say the shooter killed her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother before heading to the local secondary school and opening fire, apparently at random, killing three 12-year-old girls, two boys, aged 12 and 13, and an educator, a woman who was 39.

"We need to be strong for every one of us," Krakowka told the vigil.

"That's how we're going to get through this."

Police have identified the shooter as Jesse Van Rootselaar, saying she had been assigned male at birth but started transitioning six years ago, dropped out of school about two years later and had a history of mental health concerns.

B.C. Premier David Eby was among the mourners at the vigil, before telling a news conference that officials from different levels of government and political parties were "unified" in their commitment to the community of about 2,700 residents.

"For the parents, for the families, for the people of Tumbler Ridge, all of us here will make sure that the supports are here — knowing that they will never be adequate for what you are going through."

Eby was joined by Gary Anandasangaree, the federal public safety minister, who said Ottawa would support grieving families and the community at every step.

"As families are unable to put their kids to sleep tonight, there's no words that I can say that'll bring their children back — but what we can say, is that as a country, we are with you," he said.

"We're working together like never before."