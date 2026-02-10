Ten people have died, including a suspect, after a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeastern B.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to police, and about two-dozen more are being treated for injuries.

The Tumbler Ridge RCMP says it received a report of an active shooter at the school at approximately 1:20 p.m.

“As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat,” Mounties wrote in a statement. “During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.”

Six more people were found dead inside the school, one victim died while being taken to hospital. Two victims were airlifted from the school with serious injuries, police said.

“All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification process for families,” the statement continues.

Two more victims were found dead inside a home police believe is connected to the incident.

An emergency alert urging residents to shelter in place was lifted just after 5:45 p.m. and police say there does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat to the public.