Details are emerging about a mass shooting in a northeastern B.C. community. Nine people are dead, including the suspect, and approximately 25 were injured. CTV News initially reported that the shooter was identified as Jesse Strang. The RCMP later confirmed that the 18-year-old female goes by the name Jesse Van Rootselaar.

In a media availability on Wednesday, RCMP said they “identified the suspect as they chose to be identified in public and social media,” explaining that “Jesse was born as a biological male.”

Here are key updates as they happen:

Shooter was not attending school

It would be too early to speculate on the motive behind the shooting, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says. The shooter had dropped out of school.

One victim was located deceased in the hallway of the school, while others were in the library, McDonald added.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Shooter had an expired gun licence

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says they’re not ready to release details on the long gun and modified handgun recovered at the scene of the shooting, adding the investigation will reveal whether the guns were purchased legally and by whom.

McDonald adds the shooter once had a firearm licence, which had expired, and that she did not have any guns registered to her.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Woman reported dead remains in care

Nine people in total are deceased, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald tells the media, correcting information that was shared widely yesterday.

One of the victims, a female with significant injuries, had been reported dead while she was being transported to receive medical care.

“She is alive,” McDonald said, adding she is one of two female victims who remain in serious condition.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Shooter acted alone

“We do believe the suspect acted alone,” said RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, adding there are no other active suspects.

The RCMP is not publicly confirming the relationship between the shooter and the victims at this time, McDonald said.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Shooter’s mother, sibling among victims

Jennifer Strang, the shooter’s mother, and sibling, Emmett, are among the victims, CTV News has confirmed.

Lynn Chaya, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Shooter identified

The Tumbler Ridge shooter has been identified as Jesse Strang, CTV News has confirmed.

Lynn Chaya, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Patient at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital executive vice-president Susan Wannamaker confirmed to CTV News that one patient in critical condition was transported from Tumbler Ridge yesterday following the shooting.

“The protection of patient privacy is paramount to us, and we do not routinely share information about our patients,” Wannamaker said in a statement. “However, there are exceptional times when we need to acknowledge those who are in our care.”

No additional updates will be provided, she said.

The hospital will also be providing youth mental health supports for the community, the statement adds.

Lynn Chaya, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Carney addresses Parliament

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the tragic events in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., left Canada “in shock” and “in mourning.”

Carney addressed Parliament Wednesday after the deadly shooting, which left nine people dead and more than 25 injured.

“Tumbler Ridge represents the very best of Canada — resilient, compassionate, and strong,” Carney said, after describing the town and its history.

The House of Commons unanimously agreed to observe a moment of silence for the victims before party leaders made remarks and the rest of the day’s agenda was cancelled.

Carney said his heart is with those in the community, and extended his “profound gratitude” to first responders, and to the teachers and school staff “who acted with extraordinary courage to protect the children in their care.”

“In the darkest of moments, they showed the best of Canada,” he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney rises in the House of Commons Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The prime minister said he’s spoken with B.C. Premier David Eby, and that the public safety minister is co-ordinating the federal response.

In the House, Parliamentary pages and MPs on both sides of the aisle passed around boxes of tissues as the prime minister and other party leaders addressed the room.

“We have been here before: École Polytechnique in Montreal, the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, La Loche, Saskatchewan, Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Portapique, Nova Scotia,” Carney said. “Each time, it breaks us open.

“Each time, Canadians show who we are, Mr. Speaker. In the days ahead, there will be important questions to ask, difficult conversations to have. We owe that to the victims and their families.”

Carney continued, “But now, it’s time for grieving and remembrance. Now is for the people of Tumbler Ridge and the Peace River region, for a community that is enduring the unimaginable.”

With files from CTV National News correspondent Rachel Aiello

Spencer Van Dyk, Ottawa News Bureau producer

MPs emotional in the House as party leaders address Parliament

Following Carney’s remarks, the other party leaders also addressed the House.

“That community is the best of Canada: a community of miners and loggers, hard-working people,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre called the people of Tumbler Ridge the “backbone” of Canada.

“There are no words that can comfort, or verses that can console,” Poilievre also said. “All we have is the words of all members of this House that we are with you, and that in the memories you carry of your loved ones, they will live on in this world even after they have passed.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said in French that everyone’s thoughts are with the people of Tumbler Ridge. Then, speaking directly to the community, Blanchet spoke in English, an exceptionally rare occurrence for him in the House.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the nine children whose lives were taken, to the 25 families waiting and hoping for good news about their wounded children, and to the entire community of Tumbler Ridge,” he said.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May also spoke, extending their support and condolences to the families in mourning.

“Today is a day when we cherish the victims and care for their families,” Davies said. “Today is a day when we collectively grieve comfort, and hold each other just a little more tightly, and today is a day when a nation comes together in solidarity and love.”

May tearfully acknowledged her fellow party leaders for their remarks, and said hearts are broken for the affected families.

“If there’s ever any opportunity that we can as individual members of Parliament do anything to alleviate the pain and the suffering and the grief of the people of Tumbler Ridge, we’re with you today and always,” she said.

As soon as the proceedings ended, a congregation of MPs from all parties gathered in the middle aisle, hugging each other and shaking hands, Carney among them. There was also a line of MPs of all stripes waiting to offer comfort to Poilievre.

The last MP who spoke with Poilievre was Bruce Fanjoy, the Liberal MP who out-seated him last year.

Spencer Van Dyk, Ottawa News Bureau producer

What happened?

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they first received a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time Tuesday.

“As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat,” the B.C. RCMP wrote in a statement Tuesday evening. “During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.”

Six other people were found dead inside the school, and one additional victim died while being taken to hospital. Two others were airlifted from the school with serious injuries, police said.

Two more victims were found dead inside a home police believe is connected to the incident. Police said officers were searching additional homes and properties to determine if anyone else may have been hurt.

Approximately 25 additional people were treated at a local clinic for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a co-ordinated reunification process for families,” the RCMP said.