Juliana Pannunzio, 21, was killed at a house party in Fort Erie on January 19, 2021.

Christopher Lucas, 27, of Toronto has been on trial in Welland, Ont. since October 20th.

When the jury was selected, they were told the trial would require nine weeks, ending before Christmas.

The Assistant Crown Attorneys on the case and the court staff in Welland won’t say why it’s been delayed or how much longer is needed before the jury retires to consider their verdict.

They will return on Monday January 5th.

Along with Pannunzio, Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto was also killed.

The jury has previously learned, Crooks was Pannunzio’s only connection to the party that night and Lucas was out on bail at the time of the shooting.

According to the Niagara Falls Review, the jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including several people who attended the party.

None of the partygoers said they saw the shooting take place or could identify the shooter, according to the newspaper.