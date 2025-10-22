A jury trial is underway in Niagara Region after Christopher Lucas, 27, of Toronto pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Essex and Christine Crooks, 18, from Toronto were shot and killed at a home in Fort Erie on January 19th, 2021.

The jury has heard the nine-minute call to 911 made by Heidi Bahler that morning.

The crown says the call was made an hour after the shooting and its “riddled with lies and omissions”.

Bahler hosted a birthday party for her friend Trevor Barnett at the short-term rental on Niagara Parkway.

Lucas is an “associate” of Barnett’s, according to the crown. Lucas invited Crooks who in turn invited Pannunzio.

“I posted some stuff online. And I, and I, and I, I gave the address like oh, like come party, whatever and, and people came I didn’t know,” Bahler told the dispatcher.

“I went outside with my, my, my friend for a smoke and I, and I heard some stuff and we just like left. I don't know what’s going on, I like freaked out, I left, I’m not going back.”

Bahler wouldn’t say when the shooting happened, if anyone was hurt, if a suspect was still armed or if there was any risk to anyone else.

By the time paramedics arrived – the jury learned – “death was obvious” to Pannunzio but they did try to save Crooks’ life for 15 minutes before she was declared dead.

Between the 911 call and subsequent interviews with Niagara Police, the crown alleges Bahler was part of a “cover-up”, directed by Barnett.

When the 911 caller asked for more details, Bahler said she was outside when she heard “bangs like fireworks” but she didn’t know where they came from, so she says she left.

Near the end of the call, Bahler asks for police to keep her updated on the investigation.

“I honestly don’t even know what’s going on,” Bahler says. “..are you guys gonna call me and let me know if everything is okay?”

The dispatcher says she’ll tell police that Bahler wants updates.

In October 2024, Heidi Bahler pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and obstructing justice, the jury learned Tuesday.

Barnett also pleaded guilty to the same offences.

The trial was adjourned Wednesday and is expected to resume Thursday in Welland.