A jury trial is now underway in Welland, Ontario in the trial of a Toronto man charged with the murder of Juliana Pannunzio and Christine Crooks.

Pannunzio, 20, was from Essex while her friend Crooks, 18, was from Toronto.

The women were shot to death on January 19, 2021 at a short-term rental in Niagara region.

Christopher Lucas, 27, also from Toronto has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The jury – of seven women and seven men – learned Tuesday Lucas was out on probation for undisclosed criminal offences at the time of the shooting.

“He is on bail at the time, and tells people that the surety should be pulled so they are not on the hook for any money because the police are looking for him,” Assistant Crown Attorney Jody Ostapiw said Tuesday in her opening statement.

Ostapiw alleges after the shooting, Lucas stopped using the cellphone he used that night, he stopped reporting to his probation officer and he skipped court dates on his other offences.

She says Christopher Lucas is the “only person” who – after the murders – acted in a manner “..that is consistent with a guilty person and inconsistent with the conduct of an innocent person.”

‘Sheer bad luck’

The crown says Pannunzio only knew Crooks at the party that night.

“It’s a result of sheer bad luck that she (Juliana) happened to tag along to this party with Cece (Christine),” Ostapiw said.

She told the jury, Pannunzio’s body was found on a chair in the living room and Crooks was found in a bedroom of the house.

Both women had been shot by a Glock pistol, according to Ostapiw.

The crown says Crooks was invited to the party by Lucas and it was hosted by a friend of his, who put an open invitation out on social media.

“I can tell you that I do not expect a single one of them (party goers) will tell you who shot Juliana and Christine,” the crown says.

Ostapiw admitted to the jury “the main issue” in the trial is the identity of the shooter.

The crown theory, Ostapiw said, is Lucas is the shooter because of his ‘after the fact conduct’, DNA evidence, comments he made on legally obtained cellphone wire taps and a video he posted online before the shootings holding a Glock firearm.

‘A long haul’

Ostapiw warned the jury they were in for a “long haul” as the trial is currently scheduled to last nine weeks.

She told them the crown intends to call 35 witnesses and present numerous agreed statements of fact.