A financial boost for two local organizations thanks to the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign.

Local franchisees from Tim Hortons presented $148,376 cheques to Hiatus House and W.E. Care for Kids Tuesday morning at the Wyandotte Street West location.

Those organizations were selected to receive 100% of the proceeds from this year's campaign that ran from April 28 to May 4.

Vicky Smith is a franchisee for downtown Windsor Tim Hortons and says it was an epic campaign.

"All week long you felt the energy, you felt the community supporting it, you felt the cookies being made and the smiles being made and we are just over the moon with this donation today for Hiatus House and for W.E. Care for Kids," says Smith.

She says it was an exciting week.

"Between the two organizations and their volunteers, like we had a lot of fun with it," she says. "I mean you make those smiles and sometimes we got the grumpy smiles, sometimes we got the happy smile whatever that smile is, it's so unique to every single volunteer but for have so much fun with it and the energy was unreal."

Smith says Windsor-Essex always supports the campaign.

"I can't speak for other communities but I can speak for our community and we are the most generous and we want to do whatever we can in our communities to support these different charities," says Smith.

The campaign asked customers to buy a $2 chocolate chunk cookies with pink and blue icing to create a smile.

W.E. Care for Kids is using the funds to purchase two ventilators for the NICU while Hiatus House is using the funds for ongoing projects and transitional housing project.

Last year's campaign raised $248,038 and supported VON's Ontario Student Nutrition Program and the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.