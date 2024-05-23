Tim Hortons' Smile Cookie Week campaign, which took place between April 29 and May 5, raised $248,038 which will go towards supporting VON's Ontario Student Nutrition Program and the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

On Wednesday, Tim Hortons restaurant owners from Windsor-Essex presented cheques for the amount of $124,019 each to representatives from the Hospice and the Nutrition Program.



OSNP provides funding and support to 95 schools in Windsor-Essex, aiding the development and implementation of healthy breakfast, snack and lunch programs that support students' health and academic success.



The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, provides compassionate, clinical, end-of-life care to patients and their loved ones across the region.



The Hospice offers specialized wrap-around services to adults, children, and their caregivers, in the setting of their choice - whether it be in the residences or in patient's own homes.



Proceeds from the latest campaign will benefit local student nutrition programs, helping to ensure students are well-nourished and ready to learn, as well as memorable care for Hospice patients and families in the community.

