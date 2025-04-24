The local recipients for this year's Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign have been announced.

Hiatus House and W.E. Care for Kids will receive 100% of the proceeds from next week's cookie campaign.

It runs from April 28 to May 4 and features a $2 chocolate chunk cookies with pink and blue icing to create a smile.

Hiatus House Executive Director Sylvie Guenther says the organization was chosen after submitting an application.

"It gives us an opportunity to let the community know what we're doing and to raise some funds to help us do the work that we do everyday so it's really exciting," says Guenther.

W.E. Care for Kids Executive Director Viki Grado says being named a recipient feels like winning the lottery.

"It's such a privilage and such an opportunity for W.E. Care for Kids," says Grado. "It allows us to help so many more kids in the community. This year the funds are going towards purchasing two ventilators for the NICU, so which is amazing."

Grado says Smile Cookie Week is a fun, wonderful campaign.

"We're just thrilled to be chosen and that Tim Hortons can allow us to accomplish these major purchases in the city," says Grado.

A kick-off event was held Thursday morning at the Tim Hortons location in LaSalle on Malden Road.

Last year's campaign raised $248,038 and supported VON's Ontario Student Nutrition Program and the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.