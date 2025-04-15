An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brampton man in connection to an arson in Amherstburg earlier this year .

20-year-old Sahib Pelia is wanted by Windsor police after a fire was deliberately set at a new-build home in the 200 block of Cowan Court in January.

Damage to the house, and a neighbouring property totaled over $1 million. No injuries were reported.

It was the third time in 16 months that the house was the target of an arson attack.

Two men from Mississauga and Brampton were previously arrested and charged in connection to the fire , and police say their investigation has determined Pelia to be a third suspect.

Pelia is described as an East Indian male, approximately 5’11” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a tattoo on his left hand. He is believed to be living in the Brampton area.

He is wanted for the following charges:

Arson causing damage to property

Possession of incendiary materials

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence of arson

Anyone with information regarding Pelia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.