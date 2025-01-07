A third suspect in an armed robbery investigation has turned himself in to Windsor police.

Police say 36-year-old Jesse Broadfoot was arrested on Monday after turning himself in.

He's charged with robbery and assault with a weapon after an armed robbery at a home in the 200-block of Lauzon Road on Saturday, December 28.

As AM800 news reported last month, investigators had said four men, including one with a firearm, assaulted an individual inside a home, striking him with the handgun.

Police are still searching for 33 year-old Kyle Heywood.

Two other suspects were arrested and charged last week.